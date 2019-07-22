Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK)’s Financial Results Comparing With State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

We are contrasting Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 47 6.15 N/A 2.88 17.13 State Street Corporation 65 1.92 N/A 5.89 10.49

Table 1 demonstrates Oaktree Capital Group LLC and State Street Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. State Street Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Oaktree Capital Group LLC. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than State Street Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 15.6% 1.6% State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Oaktree Capital Group LLC has a 0.54 beta, while its volatility is 46.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, State Street Corporation has a 1.39 beta which is 39.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Oaktree Capital Group LLC and State Street Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00 State Street Corporation 2 3 2 2.29

The consensus price target of Oaktree Capital Group LLC is $46, with potential downside of -7.72%. Meanwhile, State Street Corporation’s consensus price target is $65.57, while its potential upside is 9.14%. The results provided earlier shows that State Street Corporation appears more favorable than Oaktree Capital Group LLC, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oaktree Capital Group LLC and State Street Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 71.9% and 91.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.7% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares. Comparatively, State Street Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.1% -2.13% 14.87% 20.64% 23.51% 23.97% State Street Corporation -4.16% -11.85% -11.05% -14.45% -39.59% -2%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC had bullish trend while State Street Corporation had bearish trend.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.