Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK)’s Financial Results Comparing With RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Both Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|48
|5.98
|N/A
|3.01
|16.82
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.00%
|21.7%
|2.1%
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$46 is Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -10.24%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 77.6% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares are held by institutional investors while 27.32% of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.5% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.44%
|1.91%
|0.4%
|24.44%
|20.76%
|27.45%
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.34%
|1.63%
|2.65%
|3.87%
|0.4%
|7.38%
For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s stock price has bigger growth than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
