Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK)’s Financial Results Comparing With PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Both Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 48 5.94 N/A 3.01 16.82 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.83 N/A 0.45 14.66

Demonstrates Oaktree Capital Group LLC and PennantPark Investment Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. PennantPark Investment Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Oaktree Capital Group LLC. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Oaktree Capital Group LLC is trading at a higher P/E ratio than PennantPark Investment Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oaktree Capital Group LLC and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$46 is Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -11.13%. PennantPark Investment Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus target price and a 25.20% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that PennantPark Investment Corporation seems more appealing than Oaktree Capital Group LLC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.6% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares and 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares. 2.5% are Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45% PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC was more bullish than PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.