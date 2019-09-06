Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 49 5.91 N/A 3.01 16.82 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.29 N/A -0.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Oaktree Capital Group LLC has a consensus target price of $46, and a -13.66% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.6% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares are held by institutional investors while 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.07% -0.14% -0.49% 0.2% 0.57% 1.36%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.