Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|49
|5.91
|N/A
|3.01
|16.82
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.29
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.00%
|21.7%
|2.1%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Oaktree Capital Group LLC has a consensus target price of $46, and a -13.66% downside potential.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 77.6% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares are held by institutional investors while 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.44%
|1.91%
|0.4%
|24.44%
|20.76%
|27.45%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.07%
|-0.14%
|-0.49%
|0.2%
|0.57%
|1.36%
For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
