Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW)

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 49 5.85 N/A 3.01 16.82 Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 13 14.43 N/A 0.90 15.25

Table 1 highlights Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Oaktree Capital Group LLC. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Oaktree Capital Group LLC is currently more expensive than Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00 Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$46 is Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s average target price while its potential downside is -11.37%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.6% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares are held by institutional investors while 30.17% of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.5% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC was more bullish than Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.