Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)

Since Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 46 6.24 N/A 2.88 17.13 Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 15.6% 1.6% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00 Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00

$46 is Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -8.91%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 71.9% and 43.22% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.1% -2.13% 14.87% 20.64% 23.51% 23.97% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund -1.09% -0.07% 2.63% 2.05% -3.31% 12.61%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s stock price has bigger growth than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.