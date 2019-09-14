Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 50 6.03 N/A 3.01 16.82 Franklin Resources Inc. 33 2.58 N/A 2.78 11.75

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Franklin Resources Inc. Franklin Resources Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Oaktree Capital Group LLC. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Oaktree Capital Group LLC has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Franklin Resources Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1% Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.54 beta means Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s volatility is 46.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Franklin Resources Inc. has a 1.18 beta and it is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Franklin Resources Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00 Franklin Resources Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The downside potential is -13.91% for Oaktree Capital Group LLC with average target price of $46. Competitively the average target price of Franklin Resources Inc. is $34, which is potential 13.67% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Franklin Resources Inc. is looking more favorable than Oaktree Capital Group LLC, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.6% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares are held by institutional investors while 51.1% of Franklin Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Franklin Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45% Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s stock price has bigger growth than Franklin Resources Inc.

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Franklin Resources Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.