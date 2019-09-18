Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY)

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|50
|6.01
|N/A
|3.01
|16.82
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|13
|14.91
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 has Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.00%
|21.7%
|2.1%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 77.6% and 17.04% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.44%
|1.91%
|0.4%
|24.44%
|20.76%
|27.45%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|-0.68%
|1.4%
|1.79%
|10.31%
|6.94%
|13.58%
For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.
Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
