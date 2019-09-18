Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY)

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 50 6.01 N/A 3.01 16.82 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 14.91 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 77.6% and 17.04% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.