Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

We are contrasting Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 50 5.77 N/A 3.01 16.82 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.6% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares are held by institutional investors while 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust are owned by institutional investors. About 2.5% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats on 7 of the 7 factors BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.