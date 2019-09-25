Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

We are contrasting Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|50
|5.77
|N/A
|3.01
|16.82
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Oaktree Capital Group LLC and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.00%
|21.7%
|2.1%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 77.6% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares are held by institutional investors while 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust are owned by institutional investors. About 2.5% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.44%
|1.91%
|0.4%
|24.44%
|20.76%
|27.45%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|-0.63%
|-0.53%
|1.95%
|7.56%
|5.03%
|12.86%
For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.
Summary
Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats on 7 of the 7 factors BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.
Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
