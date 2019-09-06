Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

We will be contrasting the differences between Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|49
|5.92
|N/A
|3.01
|16.82
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|19
|6.38
|N/A
|1.15
|15.79
Table 1 highlights Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Oaktree Capital Group LLC. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.00%
|21.7%
|2.1%
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|6%
|3.3%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Oaktree Capital Group LLC has a -13.87% downside potential and a consensus price target of $46.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 77.6% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares and 30.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.44%
|1.91%
|0.4%
|24.44%
|20.76%
|27.45%
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|0.33%
|-1.84%
|-10.35%
|-7.18%
|0%
|7.93%
For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC was more bullish than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
Summary
Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats on 9 of the 10 factors Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.