Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

We will be contrasting the differences between Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 49 5.92 N/A 3.01 16.82 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 6.38 N/A 1.15 15.79

Table 1 highlights Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Oaktree Capital Group LLC. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Oaktree Capital Group LLC has a -13.87% downside potential and a consensus price target of $46.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.6% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares and 30.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC was more bullish than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats on 9 of the 10 factors Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.