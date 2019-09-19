Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 50 6.02 N/A 3.01 16.82 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 27 2.86 N/A 2.55 11.62

Table 1 demonstrates Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Oaktree Capital Group LLC. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s current beta is 0.54 and it happens to be 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s 84.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.84 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 0 0 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 average price target and a -14.15% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.6% and 94.1% respectively. 2.5% are Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC was less bullish than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.