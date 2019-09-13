Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|50
|6.02
|N/A
|3.01
|16.82
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.00%
|21.7%
|2.1%
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average price target of Oaktree Capital Group LLC is $46, with potential downside of -13.81%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 77.6% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.5% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.44%
|1.91%
|0.4%
|24.44%
|20.76%
|27.45%
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|-2.93%
|-4.08%
|-9.16%
|-9.44%
|-7.95%
|0%
Summary
Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats on 8 of the 8 factors Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.
Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
