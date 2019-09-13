Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 50 6.02 N/A 3.01 16.82 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Oaktree Capital Group LLC is $46, with potential downside of -13.81%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.6% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.5% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -2.93% -4.08% -9.16% -9.44% -7.95% 0%

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.