Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 49 5.99 N/A 3.01 16.82 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 14 30.55 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Oaktree Capital Group LLC has an average target price of $46, and a -13.44% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.6% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC has stronger performance than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.