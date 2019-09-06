Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|49
|5.99
|N/A
|3.01
|16.82
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|14
|30.55
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.00%
|21.7%
|2.1%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Oaktree Capital Group LLC has an average target price of $46, and a -13.44% downside potential.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 77.6% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.44%
|1.91%
|0.4%
|24.44%
|20.76%
|27.45%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|-3.26%
|-1.45%
|-5.2%
|-6.2%
|-19.97%
|14.67%
For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC has stronger performance than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.