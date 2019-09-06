Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Comparison side by side

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 49 5.92 N/A 3.01 16.82 Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1% Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00 Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s downside potential currently stands at -13.87% and an $46 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.6% and 0%. Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45% Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 3.01% 3.64% -7.5% 0% 0% -7.5%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC had bullish trend while Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.