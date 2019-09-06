Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Comparison side by side

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|49
|5.92
|N/A
|3.01
|16.82
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.00%
|21.7%
|2.1%
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s downside potential currently stands at -13.87% and an $46 consensus target price.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.6% and 0%. Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.44%
|1.91%
|0.4%
|24.44%
|20.76%
|27.45%
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|3.01%
|3.64%
|-7.5%
|0%
|0%
|-7.5%
For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC had bullish trend while Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund had bearish trend.
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.
Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
