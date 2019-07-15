Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 47 6.24 N/A 2.88 17.13 Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 15.6% 1.6% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00 Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -8.95% for Oaktree Capital Group LLC with consensus target price of $46.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 71.9% and 11.19% respectively. About 0.7% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has 0.53% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.1% -2.13% 14.87% 20.64% 23.51% 23.97% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 2.17% 2.78% -0.15% 5.48% -6.69% 22.6%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC has stronger performance than Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.