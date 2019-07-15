Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|47
|6.24
|N/A
|2.88
|17.13
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.00%
|15.6%
|1.6%
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The downside potential is -8.95% for Oaktree Capital Group LLC with consensus target price of $46.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 71.9% and 11.19% respectively. About 0.7% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has 0.53% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.1%
|-2.13%
|14.87%
|20.64%
|23.51%
|23.97%
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|2.17%
|2.78%
|-0.15%
|5.48%
|-6.69%
|22.6%
For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC has stronger performance than Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.
Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
