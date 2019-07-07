Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) Comparing side by side

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 46 6.20 N/A 2.88 17.13 SEI Investments Company 52 5.40 N/A 3.00 17.07

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and SEI Investments Company. SEI Investments Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Oaktree Capital Group LLC. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Oaktree Capital Group LLC and SEI Investments Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 15.6% 1.6% SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.8% 24.8%

Volatility and Risk

Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s volatility measures that it’s 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.54 beta. SEI Investments Company’s 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.25 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and SEI Investments Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00 SEI Investments Company 0 0 0 0.00

Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s average target price is $46, while its potential downside is -8.33%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.9% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares are held by institutional investors while 71.5% of SEI Investments Company are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, SEI Investments Company has 6.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.1% -2.13% 14.87% 20.64% 23.51% 23.97% SEI Investments Company -3.05% -10.07% 0.18% -6.45% -19.91% 10.91%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC has stronger performance than SEI Investments Company

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors SEI Investments Company beats Oaktree Capital Group LLC.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.