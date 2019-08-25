Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) Comparison side by side

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 49 5.82 N/A 3.01 16.82 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s consensus target price is $46, while its potential downside is -10.84%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.6% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC has 27.45% stronger performance while Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.