Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) Comparison side by side

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|49
|5.82
|N/A
|3.01
|16.82
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.00%
|21.7%
|2.1%
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s consensus target price is $46, while its potential downside is -10.84%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 77.6% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.44%
|1.91%
|0.4%
|24.44%
|20.76%
|27.45%
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|3%
|-0.21%
|-20.4%
|-21.05%
|-12.99%
|-16.26%
For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC has 27.45% stronger performance while Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance.
Summary
Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.
Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
