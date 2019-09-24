Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Contrasting side by side

Both Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 50 5.77 N/A 3.01 16.82 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.27 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.6% and 0.01%. Insiders owned 2.5% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.07% -0.14% -0.49% 0.2% 0.57% 1.36%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.