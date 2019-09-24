Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Contrasting side by side

Both Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|50
|5.77
|N/A
|3.01
|16.82
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.27
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.00%
|21.7%
|2.1%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.6% and 0.01%. Insiders owned 2.5% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.44%
|1.91%
|0.4%
|24.44%
|20.76%
|27.45%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.07%
|-0.14%
|-0.49%
|0.2%
|0.57%
|1.36%
For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Summary
Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp. on 7 of the 7 factors.
Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
