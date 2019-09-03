Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 49 5.85 N/A 3.01 16.82 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.64 N/A 0.52 26.47

Table 1 demonstrates Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Oaktree Capital Group LLC. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Oaktree Capital Group LLC is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s downside potential currently stands at -11.93% and an $46 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.6% and 19.9%. 2.5% are Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC has stronger performance than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund on 8 of the 10 factors.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.