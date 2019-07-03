Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 46 6.16 N/A 2.88 17.13 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 15.6% 1.6% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s average target price is $46, while its potential downside is -7.82%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.9% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares and 26.28% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund shares. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.1% -2.13% 14.87% 20.64% 23.51% 23.97% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.3% 1.78% 2.87% 9.03% 5.61% 6.64%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC has stronger performance than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats on 8 of the 8 factors Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage. The fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade i.e. Baa/BBB or at the time of investment. It employs fundamental analysis, with focus on bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and a composite index comprising 50% of S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and 50% of the S&P Municipal Bond High Yield Index. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund was founded on February 7,2012 and is domiciled in the United States.