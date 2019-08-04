Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Contrasting side by side

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 48 5.82 N/A 3.01 16.82 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.73 N/A -0.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Oaktree Capital Group LLC is $46, with potential downside of -9.27%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.6% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares and 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.