Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Contrasting side by side

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|48
|5.82
|N/A
|3.01
|16.82
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.73
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.00%
|21.7%
|2.1%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of Oaktree Capital Group LLC is $46, with potential downside of -9.27%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 77.6% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares and 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.44%
|1.91%
|0.4%
|24.44%
|20.76%
|27.45%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.89%
|1.22%
|3.93%
|10.88%
|10.59%
|13.52%
For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
