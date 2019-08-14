Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 48 5.84 N/A 3.01 16.82 Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00 Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Oaktree Capital Group LLC is $46, with potential downside of -11.09%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 2.5% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 28.58% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. -4.03% -2.38% -6.23% -4.16% -19.08% 10.31%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC has stronger performance than Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.