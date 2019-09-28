Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 52 -0.78 74.85M 3.01 16.82 GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 143,034,588.19% 21.7% 2.1% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oaktree Capital Group LLC and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.6% and 0%. Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s stock price has bigger growth than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.