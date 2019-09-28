Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|52
|-0.78
|74.85M
|3.01
|16.82
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|143,034,588.19%
|21.7%
|2.1%
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Oaktree Capital Group LLC and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.6% and 0%. Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.44%
|1.91%
|0.4%
|24.44%
|20.76%
|27.45%
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|-1.37%
|1.76%
|6.45%
|4.14%
|-7.37%
|16.77%
For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s stock price has bigger growth than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.
Summary
On 8 of the 9 factors Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.
Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
