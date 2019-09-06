Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) Comparing side by side

Both Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 49 5.99 N/A 3.01 16.82 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.26 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Oaktree Capital Group LLC has a consensus price target of $46, and a -13.44% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.6% and 3.74%. 2.5% are Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.