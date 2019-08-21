Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 48 5.89 N/A 3.01 16.82 Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 14.95 N/A 0.17 61.21

Demonstrates Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Oaktree Capital Group LLC. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Oaktree Capital Group LLC is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00 Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s downside potential currently stands at -11.89% and an $46 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.6% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares and 16.58% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares. About 2.5% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.03% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -1.84% -5.4% -4.21% -1.37% -15.04% 6.61%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s stock price has bigger growth than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.