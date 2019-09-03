Oaktree Capital Gp (OAK) Shareholder Capital Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $443,058; Sand Hill Global Advisors Lowered Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $329,264

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Gp Llc (OAK) by 58.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 6,335 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $315,000, down from 15,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Gp Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.23. About 729,530 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 19/04/2018 – COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLACEMENT SELLER IS OAKTREE; 17/05/2018 – APOLLO AND OAKTREE ALSO SAID TO BE BIDDING FOR $530M PROPERTIES; 08/05/2018 – Oaktree Nominates Two Additional Directors for Upcoming Ranger Shareholder Annual General Meeting; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE – WILLING TO SUPPORT RDL WIND-DOWN EFFORT BY NOMINATING UP TO 2 NONEXECUTIVE DIRECTORS TO JOIN BOARD AT RANGER’S INVITATION; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE’S WINTROB FOCUSED ON HIGH DEBT LEVELS AROUND GLOBE; 24/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 27/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS FURTHER LETTER TO RANGER BOARD OF DIRECTORS; CALLS ON BOARD TO ALLOW ALL SHAREHOLDERS A VOICE; 10/04/2018 – WINTROB: RISING RATES MAY INCREASE OAKTREE’S OPPORTUNITIES; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE- RANGER’S BOARD MADE NO ATTEMPT TO RESPOND TO VALID FUNDAMENTAL CONCERNS RAISED IN PUBLICLY-RELEASED APRIL 11 LETTER; 10/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Expects to Rate Oaktree’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB+(EXP)’

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 3,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 58,731 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, down from 61,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 6.01M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Capital Management Limited Partnership accumulated 0.2% or 63,342 shares. 228,396 are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. Griffin Asset Mgmt invested in 0.16% or 23,245 shares. Usca Ria Llc accumulated 22,543 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.03% or 2.19 million shares in its portfolio. Burgundy Asset Management Limited reported 556,913 shares. Sol Cap Mgmt Company has 0.91% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 65,550 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 9,200 shares. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Delaware holds 0.14% or 40,186 shares. Beach Point Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 43,000 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management accumulated 0.24% or 23,704 shares. Karpas Strategies Lc holds 35,925 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk owns 698 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Texas Yale invested in 0.16% or 82,198 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $665,602 activity.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate (NYSE:PHD) by 50,008 shares to 465,089 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Natl Muni Inc (AFB) by 54,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,876 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service B (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $107.87 million for 19.20 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.13 billion for 24.24 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

