Oaktree Cap Group Unit Cl (OAK) Shareholder Intrepid Capital Management Lowered Its Stake as Shares Rose; Aull & Monroe Investment Management Holds Holding in Cummins (CMI)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit Cl (OAK) by 83.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 147,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 29,890 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 177,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $50.11. About 143,286 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Rev $337.3M; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – URGES RANGER BOARD TO RECOMMEND WIND-DOWN OF RDL AS PREFERRED OPTION IN ONGOING STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital 1Q Distributable Earnings Were $194.0 Million, or $1.18/Unit; 16/03/2018 – Oaktree Announces Release of 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Forms for Oaktree Capital Group, LLC; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE – EXPRESS “DEEP DISAPPOINTMENT” WITH RANGER DIRECT BOARD PROPOSAL TO APPOINT ARES MANAGEMENT AS ITS NEW INVESTMENT MANAGER; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE REPORTS SOME CHANGES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES FOR 1Q; 19/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Management to Sell its Stake in Countryside Properties; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE – WILLING TO SUPPORT RDL WIND-DOWN EFFORT BY NOMINATING UP TO 2 NONEXECUTIVE DIRECTORS TO JOIN BOARD AT RANGER’S INVITATION

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $155.1. About 228,046 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $63,499 activity. $63,499 worth of stock was sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $110.42 million for 18.42 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

