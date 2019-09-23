Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Stock Value Rose While Polar Securities Has Increased by $490,000 Its Holding; Capital Returns Management Upped Its Markel (MKL) Holding by $5.17 Million

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 45.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 4,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The hedge fund held 15,161 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.52M, up from 10,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1185.68. About 10,395 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings; 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel; 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team; 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $53.31. About 796,559 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 10/04/2018 – WINTROB: RISING RATES MAY INCREASE OAKTREE’S OPPORTUNITIES; 19/03/2018 – Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. Early Warning Press Release Regarding Neo Performance Materials Inc; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Rev $337.3M; 17/05/2018 – APOLLO AND OAKTREE ALSO SAID TO BE BIDDING FOR $530M PROPERTIES; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE- CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT WIND-DOWN REPRESENTS CLEAR BEST OPTION FOR SHAREHOLDERS; 09/03/2018 OAKTREE CO-CHAIRMAN HOWARD MARKS SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY, WALTON STREET, OAKTREE FORM JV TO BUY RESORT IN MEXICO; 24/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 29/05/2018 – TruAmerica and Oaktree Buy Apartment Properties in the Southwest; 03/05/2018 – Oaktree’s Wintrob Says Watch and Wait as Peers Convert to C-Corp

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 46.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co has invested 0.09% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Moreover, Burgundy Asset has 0.28% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Kcm Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 12,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Mckinley Capital Mngmt Llc Delaware invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Polar Asset Mgmt Prns Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Gabelli Funds Ltd Co has 353,115 shares. Cibc World Markets Inc invested in 0% or 10,705 shares. Raymond James And has invested 0.01% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Longfellow Investment Lc holds 0.17% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) or 4,000 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsr holds 0.01% or 3,694 shares in its portfolio. 4,675 were accumulated by Greenwich Mgmt Inc. Pinnacle Liability reported 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $665,602 activity.

More notable recent Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oaktree Capital Q2 AUM increases on capital commitments – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (OAK) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages OAK Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oaktree Capital Group declares $0.75 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Asset Management and Oaktree Capital Group Announce the Commencement of the Election Period and the Mailing of Forms of Election – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 90,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L by 921,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 788,460 shares, and cut its stake in Leo Holdings Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold MKL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 11.17 million shares or 9.15% more from 10.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 4,492 shares. Davenport & Com Limited Com stated it has 283,018 shares or 3.67% of all its holdings. City Com has invested 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). 234 are held by Td Asset Management. Cibc Asset invested in 2,258 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Da Davidson has 925 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Aureus Asset Management Lc accumulated 240 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated holds 754 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hikari Tsushin, Japan-based fund reported 170 shares. Ftb Advisors owns 9 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 230 shares in its portfolio. 200 are owned by Hills National Bank & Trust Tru. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr accumulated 994 shares. Virginia-based Akre Capital Limited has invested 5.67% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL).

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $175.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 160,000 shares to 215,135 shares, valued at $11.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 15,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,305 shares, and cut its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI).