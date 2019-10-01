Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Stock Price Rose While Water Island Capital Has Decreased Its Position; Windsor Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by $479,205 as Stock Price Declined

Windsor Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 67.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windsor Capital Management Llc sold 10,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 5,062 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229,000, down from 15,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windsor Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $51.23. About 927,553 shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Noncurrent Pension Liabilities $434 Million at March 31; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 15/04/2018 – #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 22/05/2018 – REG-University of Bristol signs agreement with cBrain; 06/04/2018 – Top 3 includes: #1 — added $BMY UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $MRK; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 14/03/2018 – Research from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Innovative Oncology Development Program to Be Presented at AACR 2018 Demonstrates; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 32.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 367,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 746,617 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.99 million, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $51.52 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 548,755 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON STRATEGIC REVIEW; 26/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC – QTRLY GAAP NET INCOME $0.78 PER UNIT; 03/05/2018 – Oaktree’s Wintrob Says Watch and Wait as Peers Convert to C-Corp; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – URGES RANGER BOARD TO RECOMMEND WIND-DOWN OF RDL AS PREFERRED OPTION IN ONGOING STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DAYTON SUPERIOR ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE – EXPRESS “DEEP DISAPPOINTMENT” WITH RANGER DIRECT BOARD PROPOSAL TO APPOINT ARES MANAGEMENT AS ITS NEW INVESTMENT MANAGER; 10/04/2018 – WINTROB: RISING RATES MAY INCREASE OAKTREE’S OPPORTUNITIES; 24/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 10/05/2018 – CORRECTION: FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘

Windsor Capital Management Llc, which manages about $493.80M and $217.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 14,827 shares to 23,587 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of stock.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 12.20 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $665,602 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.9 in 2019Q1.