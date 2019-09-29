Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Shareholder Water Island Capital Has Cut Its Stake as Shares Rose; Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Holder Saybrook Capital Has Cut Position as Stock Value Declined

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 1,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 43,650 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.70M, down from 45,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $180.87. About 818,864 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 32.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 367,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 746,617 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.99M, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.52. About 548,755 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 27/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS FURTHER LETTER TO RANGER BOARD OF DIRECTORS; CALLS ON BOARD TO ALLOW ALL SHAREHOLDERS A VOICE; 24/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – URGES RANGER BOARD TO RECOMMEND WIND-DOWN OF RDL AS PREFERRED OPTION IN ONGOING STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Oaktree Capital Prop Perpetual Pref Units ‘BBB’; 11/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Says India May Be Growth Engine in 3-5 Years; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q EPS 78c; 08/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Nominates Two Additional Directors for Upcoming Ranger Shareholder Annual General Meeting; 03/04/2018 – LIFE COMPANY CONSOLIDATION GROUP- LCCG COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF RELIANCE MUTUAL TO CREATE SPECIALIST UK RUN-OFF BUSINESS, RELIANCE LIFE; 26/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC – QTRLY GAAP NET INCOME $0.78 PER UNIT; 15/03/2018 – M lll Acquisition Corp. Announces New Meeting Date for the Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Proposed Business Combination with IEA Energy Services LLC

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.55M for 18.94 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hff Inc (NYSE:HF) by 304,453 shares to 520,126 shares, valued at $23.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Multi Color Corp (NASDAQ:LABL) by 127,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 46.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 824,452 shares. Blackrock reported 1.51 million shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 58,109 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thornburg Inv Management Inc has 1.03 million shares. Catalyst Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,694 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 353,115 shares. Perella Weinberg Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0.06% or 28,006 shares. Scharf Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 6,758 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Lc has 150,496 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 152,800 were accumulated by Dupont Capital. Oppenheimer And Comm holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 11,569 shares. The Virginia-based Invest Of Virginia Limited has invested 0.05% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 1.12M shares. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan reported 61,100 shares stake. Cap Ww Investors stated it has 1.16 million shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $665,602 activity.

More notable recent Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Oaktree Capital Surged Higher Wednesday – Motley Fool” on March 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Oak Park Mall will debut LA fashion brandâ€™s pop-up concept – Kansas City Business Journal” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oaktree Capital Group, LLC declares $1.05 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oaktree Capital Q2 AUM increases on capital commitments – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 16.38 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UBS Cuts Railroad Estimates and PTs on Weak Volumes – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks: Market Tanks on Impeachment, Trade, Iran worries – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “August Employment Level Reaches New Low At US Railroads – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Southeast Asset stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Harbour Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 2.25% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). New Vernon Inv Management Limited Company has invested 1.1% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Suntrust Banks Inc has 286,116 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation stated it has 871,847 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability holds 5,945 shares. Key Gp (Cayman) holds 0.1% or 6,200 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Leuthold Grp Ltd has 0.8% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 30,952 shares. Oakworth Inc stated it has 3,057 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Company owns 588 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Schroder Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Manchester Mngmt Llc holds 514 shares. Valinor Management LP stated it has 337,250 shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 278,032 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.21% or 79,261 shares.