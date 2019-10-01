Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Shareholder Vertex One Asset Management Raised Its Stake by $4.12 Million as Stock Value Rose; Pinebridge Investments LP Decreased Interxion Holding N.V Shs (INXN) Position as Market Value Rose

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 88.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 84,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 179,061 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.87 million, up from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.52. About 513,729 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Rev $337.3M; 19/04/2018 – OAKTREE TO SELL 8% STAKE IN COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES: TERMS; 24/04/2018 – RDL: Oaktree: Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SAYS COME TO CONCLUSION RANGER DIRECT LENDING SHAREHOLDERS’ INTERESTS ARE BEST SERVED BY WINDING DOWN CO, RETURNING CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE REPORTS SOME CHANGES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES FOR 1Q; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE’S WINTROB: TIGHT LIQUIDITY POSITIVE FOR SOME STRATEGIES; 26/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC – QTRLY GAAP NET INCOME $0.78 PER UNIT; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Oaktree Capital Prop Perpetual Pref Units ‘BBB’; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE- RANGER’S BOARD MADE NO ATTEMPT TO RESPOND TO VALID FUNDAMENTAL CONCERNS RAISED IN PUBLICLY-RELEASED APRIL 11 LETTER

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V Shs (INXN) by 94.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 20,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 1,238 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94,000, down from 21,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $79.7. About 579,658 shares traded or 30.94% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $441.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 14,800 shares to 35,200 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 47,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,107 shares, and cut its stake in Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS).

