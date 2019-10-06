Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Shareholder Vertex One Asset Management Has Increased Holding by $4.12 Million; Tjx Cos New (TJX) Shareholder Proffitt & Goodson Increased Its Position by $790,140 as Stock Value Rose

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 24508.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 15,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 15,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $807,000, up from 62 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.29. About 4.07 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 88.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 84,061 shares as the company's stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 179,061 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.87 million, up from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $51.52 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 548,755 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $665,602 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 46.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Company owns 120 shares. Griffin Asset Management invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Markel holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 362,000 shares. Texas Yale Capital holds 0.15% or 41,099 shares. Covington Cap owns 0% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 250 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.1% or 2.52M shares in its portfolio. Alpine Glob Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 154,000 shares or 2.22% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 35,000 shares. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.51% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Stelac Advisory Ltd Com reported 3,974 shares. 2,103 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Jpmorgan Chase And Com has invested 0.05% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 20,692 shares or 0% of the stock. Da Davidson And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 6,730 shares. Northern Trust holds 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) or 7,056 shares.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $441.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 148,000 shares to 51,000 shares, valued at $600,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axos Finl Inc by 343,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,230 shares, and cut its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

