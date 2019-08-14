Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Shareholder Usca Ria Decreased Its Holding; Roosevelt Investment Group Cut Old Dominion Freight Lns (ODFL) Holding by $885,888 as Share Value Rose

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Lns (ODFL) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 6,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 121,381 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.53 million, down from 127,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Lns for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $5.72 during the last trading session, reaching $171.78. About 524,518 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Less-Than-Truckload Rev Per Hundredweight Up 5.9% Quarter to Date; 26/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual Report 2017; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – SAYS EXPECTS A GRADUAL PICK-UP FROM 2H 2018 WITH DEMAND OUTGROWING NEW ADDITIONS TO THE FLEET; 14/05/2018 – Invitation to Odfjell SE Capital Markets Day 2018; 14/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Chairman Receives Inaugural Diamond Legacy Award; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Continue to Benefit From Strength in Domestic Economy; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODFL); 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT SAYS GREG GANTT TO BECOME CEO; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – DELIVERIES TO THE SWING TONNAGE FLEET IS PROJECTED TO DECLINE IN PACE FROM 2H 2018; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Planned Executive Leadership Team Transition

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 31.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 10,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 22,543 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 33,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $51.74. About 386,301 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 09/05/2018 – TRINITY, WALTON STREET, OAKTREE FORM JV TO BUY RESORT IN MEXICO; 27/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC OAK.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC – QTRLY GAAP NET INCOME $0.78 PER UNIT; 29/05/2018 – TRUAMERICA AND OAKTREE BUY APARTMENT PROPERTIES IN SOUTHWEST; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE REPORTS SOME CHANGES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES FOR 1Q; 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Announces Certain Changes to Non-GAAP Measures for the 1Q of 2018; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE – WILLING TO SUPPORT RDL WIND-DOWN EFFORT BY NOMINATING UP TO 2 NONEXECUTIVE DIRECTORS TO JOIN BOARD AT RANGER’S INVITATION; 11/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Says India May Be Growth Engine in 3-5 Years; 19/03/2018 – Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. Early Warning Press Release Regarding Neo Performance Materials Inc; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital 1Q Distributable Earnings Were $194.0 Million, or $1.18/Unit

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.65 million for 19.79 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton accumulated 658 shares. Amer Grp Inc Inc invested in 129,886 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0.05% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). M&T Retail Bank reported 12,792 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 114,738 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 120,487 shares. Morgan Stanley has 97,430 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Virtu Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,986 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Wesbanco State Bank Incorporated holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 17,320 shares. The Sweden-based Nordea Investment Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Cap International Investors owns 2.35 million shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.11% or 14,422 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Corp owns 107,952 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation reported 602,866 shares.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $802.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 41,802 shares to 178,059 shares, valued at $22.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 137,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.55M for 19.02 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookfield Asset Management accumulated 0.05% or 259,013 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Inc owns 45,686 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications reported 66 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) or 38,843 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De holds 0.01% or 842,357 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 0% or 31,954 shares. Sei Invs Company stated it has 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Advisory Research reported 10,700 shares. Optimum Invest holds 400 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd holds 14,689 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gamco Inc Et Al reported 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Mufg Americas Corp, a New York-based fund reported 381 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com owns 3.27M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tuttle Tactical holds 0.24% or 23,704 shares. Goodhaven Management Ltd Liability reported 72,380 shares or 2.92% of all its holdings.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $462.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 9,182 shares to 113,949 shares, valued at $4.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 55,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT).