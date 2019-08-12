Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Shareholder Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Lowered Stake; Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Increases Position in General Mls (GIS)

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 89.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 68,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 7,974 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396,000, down from 76,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $51.62. About 471,445 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 09/03/2018 – OAKTREE CO-CHAIRMAN HOWARD MARKS ENDS BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 19/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Management to Sell its Stake in Countryside Properties; 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group: Management Fees, Incentive Income Will Reflect Portion of Net Earnings From Management Fees and Performance Fees; 26/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC – QTRLY GAAP NET INCOME $0.78 PER UNIT; 26/04/2018 – Harvest Partners Announces Hiring of Doug Campbell; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 24/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – URGES RANGER BOARD TO RECOMMEND WIND-DOWN OF RDL AS PREFERRED OPTION IN ONGOING STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 29/05/2018 – TruAmerica and Oaktree Buy Apartment Properties in the Southwest

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 52.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 6,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 17,933 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928,000, up from 11,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 2.58M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 4,916 shares to 4,916 shares, valued at $397,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 24,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,219 shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN).

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $110.42M for 18.98 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $639.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP) by 10,902 shares to 102,459 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 12,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

