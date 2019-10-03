Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Shareholder Polar Securities Has Raised Its Holding by $490,000 as Market Valuation Rose; Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Market Value Rose While Jacobs Asset Management Increased by $3.05 Million Its Position

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB) by 21.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 98,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.99% . The institutional investor held 551,692 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.32 million, up from 453,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $28.18. About 59,222 shares traded. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has declined 19.21% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BHLB News: 17/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 19/04/2018 – DJ Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHLB); 30/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.65; 08/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE HILLS 1Q CORE EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Bancorp 1Q Rev $115M; 14/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Receives Investment Grade Ratings from Kroll Bond Rating Agency; Berkshire Bank Deposits Rated A-; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.52. About 513,729 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 29/05/2018 – TruAmerica and Oaktree Buy Apartment Properties in the Southwest; 19/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Management to Sell its Stake in Countryside Properties; 24/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 15/03/2018 – M lll Acquisition Corp. Announces New Meeting Date for the Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Proposed Business Combination with IEA Energy Services LLC; 29/05/2018 – TRUAMERICA AND OAKTREE BUY APARTMENT PROPERTIES IN SOUTHWEST; 19/03/2018 – Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. Early Warning Press Release Regarding Neo Performance Materials Inc; 12/04/2018 – Asia’s Distressed Market an Opportunity, Says Oaktree’s Wintrob; 27/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Further Letter to Ranger Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY, WALTON STREET, OAKTREE FORM JV TO BUY RESORT IN MEXICO; 10/05/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group, LLC Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Series A Preferred Units

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.93, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold BHLB shares while 26 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 35.96 million shares or 3.91% more from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Georgia-based Voya Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0% of its portfolio in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) for 10,000 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gp accumulated 9,362 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny stated it has 14,817 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial reported 351,828 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) for 311 shares. Hillcrest Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 356,926 shares for 1.74% of their portfolio. Pinebridge LP invested in 0% or 1,988 shares. 15,954 were reported by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Sei Invests holds 0.01% or 145,320 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 26,715 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Beese Fulmer Inv Management Incorporated holds 0.07% or 12,167 shares. Kistler invested 0% of its portfolio in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) for 2,900 shares. Comerica Bank owns 43,162 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $37,240 activity. Another trade for 16 shares valued at $455 was made by Prescott Wm Gordon on Monday, August 26.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $539.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 175,000 shares to 387,500 shares, valued at $13.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 48,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 428,880 shares, and cut its stake in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB).

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc by 119,523 shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $22.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 32,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Put) (NYSE:CM).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $665,602 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 46.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ameriprise Fin has 0% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 20,692 shares. 340,114 are owned by Hsbc Pcl. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 1,206 shares. Oppenheimer & Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 11,569 shares. Stifel Financial has invested 0.02% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). 2.52 million were reported by Citigroup Inc. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 21,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bell Comml Bank accumulated 5,350 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Next Financial Group Inc reported 982 shares stake. Kcm Advisors accumulated 12,500 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A has 0% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 724 shares. 105,800 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Limited Partnership. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 7,695 shares. New York-based Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Moors And Cabot has invested 0.03% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK).