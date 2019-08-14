Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Shareholder Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $16.77 Million; As Baidu (BIDU) Market Value Declined, Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Cut Its Holding

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 97.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 66,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 1,696 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $280,000, down from 67,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $94.85. About 4.44 million shares traded or 1.79% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/03/2018 – Comment: The price of Chinese companies returning to mainland listings; 30/04/2018 – China’s Baidu to sell majority of financial services unit for $1.9bn; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 B Notes Offering; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Expects That Du Xiaoman Will Be Deconsolidated From Baidu’s Consolidated Fincl Statements; 27/04/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Baidu Trades Actively; 18/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 6.7 BLN ($1.1 BLN) AND DILUTED EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU PER ADS WAS RMB 19 ($2.98); 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Baidu seeks new investors for finance unit in up to $2 billion deal: sources HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese; 19/03/2018 – Baidu Waimai Chairman Gong leaves, third high-level departure since Ele.me’s acquisition, sources say

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 98.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 342,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 6,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308,000, down from 348,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $51.05. About 581,964 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 19/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Management to Sell its Stake in Countryside Properties; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE’S WINTROB FOCUSED ON HIGH DEBT LEVELS AROUND GLOBE; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON STRATEGIC REVIEW; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE’S WINTROB: TIGHT LIQUIDITY POSITIVE FOR SOME STRATEGIES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oaktree Capital Group LLC Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAK); 27/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Further Letter to Ranger Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE: NEW PRESENTATION DOESN’T IMPACT ADJUSTED NET; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital 1Q Distributable Earnings Were $194.0 Million, or $1.18/Unit; 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – BOARD SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE APPROACH INCLUDING IN CONTEXT OF VIEWS AND SHAREHOLDING OF OAKTREE; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS FUNDS MANAGED BY IT, AN 18.56% SHAREHOLDER OF RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND, SENT A LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON APRIL 11

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $665,602 activity.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.55M for 18.77 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 97,662 shares to 401,462 shares, valued at $13.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Financial Bank De reported 3,107 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kellner Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 213,000 shares for 7.2% of their portfolio. Griffin Asset Management stated it has 0.16% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). 6,200 are held by Pekin Hardy Strauss. Sol Capital Mngmt has 65,550 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 556,913 shares. Adirondack Research & Mgmt Inc has 61,803 shares for 1.91% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory invested 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). 22,543 are held by Usca Ria Ltd Liability. Capwealth Advisors Lc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Goldman Sachs holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 3.55 million shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated reported 300 shares stake. Renaissance Technologies Ltd owns 14,689 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 7,500 shares. Webster Bank & Trust N A reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK).