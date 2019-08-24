Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Shareholder Goodhaven Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $1.06 Million; Dillon & Associates Has Boosted Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $1.70 Million

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 66.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 9,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 23,834 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, up from 14,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.27% or $9.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.44. About 14.24M shares traded or 36.41% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 27/05/2018 – Nigeria Today: Nvidia to reveal new GeForce cards for gamers, miners in March, sources say -; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 21,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 72,380 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, down from 94,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 619,169 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS FUNDS MANAGED BY IT, AN 18.56% SHAREHOLDER OF RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND, SENT A LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON APRIL 11; 27/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Further Letter to Ranger Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE: NEW PRESENTATION DOESN’T IMPACT ADJUSTED NET; 09/05/2018 – Trinity Investments, Walton Street Capital and Oaktree Capital Management Acquire the Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort; 10/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 27/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC OAK.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON STRATEGIC REVIEW; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE – EXPRESS “DEEP DISAPPOINTMENT” WITH RANGER DIRECT BOARD PROPOSAL TO APPOINT ARES MANAGEMENT AS ITS NEW INVESTMENT MANAGER; 19/04/2018 – COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLACEMENT SELLER IS OAKTREE; 03/05/2018 – Oaktree Capital’s Wintrob Says Global Growth Is Real, Very Positive (Video)

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $307.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,450 shares to 60,886 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa, a France-based fund reported 442,660 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 132,812 shares. 166,233 were accumulated by Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas. Homrich And Berg has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,441 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma accumulated 0.05% or 2,246 shares. Piedmont Incorporated invested 0.38% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pacific Investment Mgmt holds 0.22% or 5,631 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Limited Com stated it has 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hap Trading Lc has invested 0.21% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Raymond James & Associates has invested 0.18% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 0.03% stake. Hollencrest Capital holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,136 shares. Hardman Johnston Ltd holds 1.51% or 191,420 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.54M for 18.97 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $665,602 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Texas Yale has invested 0.16% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Everett Harris And Ca holds 72,359 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Service Advsr holds 5,397 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Ariel Investments Limited Liability Company invested in 0.48% or 783,793 shares. Griffin Asset holds 0.16% or 23,245 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Karpas Strategies Ltd Co stated it has 35,925 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. National Bank Of America De reported 0.01% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Sei Invs owns 4,530 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stelac Advisory Limited Com holds 0.08% or 4,173 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt reported 259,013 shares. Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.05% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Ftb Advsrs reported 37 shares stake.