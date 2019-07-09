Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Shareholder Davidson D A & Company Has Lowered Its Stake by $332,400 as Market Value Rose; Echo Street Capital Management Increased Holding in Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) as Valuation Rose

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 40.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 6,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,990 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $486,000, down from 16,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.16. About 227,735 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 23.51% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 27/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Further Letter to Ranger Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Announces Certain Changes to Non-GAAP Measures for the First Quarter of 2018; 24/04/2018 – RDL: Oaktree: Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 03/05/2018 – Oaktree’s Wintrob Says Watch and Wait as Peers Convert to C-Corp; 08/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Nominates Two Additional Directors for Upcoming Ranger Shareholder Annual General Meeting; 19/04/2018 – OAKTREE TO SELL 8% STAKE IN COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES: TERMS; 27/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC OAK.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – URGES RANGER BOARD TO RECOMMEND WIND-DOWN OF RDL AS PREFERRED OPTION IN ONGOING STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE’S WINTROB FOCUSED ON HIGH DEBT LEVELS AROUND GLOBE; 15/03/2018 – M lll Acquisition Corp. Announces New Meeting Date for the Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Proposed Business Combination with IEA Energy Services LLC

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 331.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 1.72M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.24 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.40 million, up from 519,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $18.08. About 3.99 million shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 7.39% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HST shares while 141 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 695.97 million shares or 2.40% less from 713.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Fincl Svcs holds 0% or 64 shares. Atria Investments Lc has 0.02% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa owns 15,864 shares. Comerica Bancorporation accumulated 207,200 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Montecito Comml Bank has 23,998 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology reported 96,400 shares. Moreover, Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has 2.54% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Dynamic Capital Limited has invested 1.01% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Texas Yale Corp holds 64,880 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bamco Ny holds 0% or 2,641 shares. Macquarie Group accumulated 1.47M shares. Cornerstone owns 3,223 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.14% or 413,318 shares in its portfolio. Fdx holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 15,944 shares. Patten Grp Inc Inc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 46,791 shares.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.52M shares to 873,773 shares, valued at $32.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 66,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,687 shares, and cut its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Advsr holds 0.12% or 25,061 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.75% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Two Sigma Securities Limited owns 0% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 11,225 shares. Waddell & Reed has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Moon Management Limited Liability Company reported 25,894 shares. Needham Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 70,000 shares. 2.03 million were reported by Price T Rowe Inc Md. Artisan Lp owns 1.37 million shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 1.87M shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs reported 0.01% stake. Burgundy Asset Management Limited owns 556,913 shares. 97,858 were reported by Steinberg Asset. Ing Groep Nv holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 2.21M shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 1,181 shares.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 8,233 shares to 34,748 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 12,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,878 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).