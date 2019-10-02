Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Shareholder Alpine Partners Vi Boosted Its Position; Exchange Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Honeywell International (HON)

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 44.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 5,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 18,276 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.19 million, up from 12,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $160.26. About 1.18M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 19.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 25,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 154,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.63M, up from 128,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.52. About 513,729 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SAYS COME TO CONCLUSION RANGER DIRECT LENDING SHAREHOLDERS’ INTERESTS ARE BEST SERVED BY WINDING DOWN CO, RETURNING CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS; 23/04/2018 – DISTRESSED DAYBOOK: A Week for Oaktree, FTI, Madoff and Fyre; 29/05/2018 – TRUAMERICA AND OAKTREE BUY APARTMENT PROPERTIES IN SOUTHWEST; 27/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Further Letter to Ranger Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SAYS RDL HOLDERS INTEREST BEST SERVED BY WINDING DOWN; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY INVESTMENTS LLC – CO, FUNDS MANAGED BY AFFILIATES OF WALTON STREET, FUNDS MANAGED BY OAKTREE ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oaktree Capital Group LLC Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAK); 08/05/2018 – Oaktree Nominates Two Additional Directors for Upcoming Ranger Shareholder Annual General Meeting

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $665,602 activity.

More notable recent Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Oaktree Announces Release of 2018 Schedule K-1 Tax Forms for Oaktree Capital Group, LLC – Business Wire” on March 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oaktree Capital Group declares $0.75 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: Stephen A. Schwarzman, Blackstone, Oak Hill, Mercer, Genstar – Mergers & Acquisitions” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “America Is Becoming the New King of the Oil Market – Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Broyhill Asset Management – Oaktree Capital Group – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 46.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% or 23,367 shares in its portfolio. Principal Finance Group has invested 0.01% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Garrison Bradford & Associates accumulated 9,850 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 302,404 shares. 6,130 are held by Susquehanna Interest Group Limited Liability Partnership. Ameriprise invested in 20,692 shares or 0% of the stock. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 824,452 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Bell Comml Bank accumulated 0.06% or 5,350 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Artisan Partners Partnership reported 0.13% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Ancora Limited Liability Corp reported 54,381 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Company has 20,750 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) has 0.56% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 140,000 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.03% or 1.12 million shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 4.72 million shares.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $344.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 626,788 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $38.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $371.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2,789 shares to 64,630 shares, valued at $7.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 43,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,151 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf(Tm) (SCHZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 0% or 1,627 shares. M Secs Incorporated invested in 1.1% or 18,545 shares. Vigilant Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,327 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw accumulated 62,618 shares. Arrow Finance reported 25,784 shares. Security Trust holds 1,320 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Axiom Invsts Ltd Liability De has 1.27% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 265,728 shares. 590 are owned by Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Ca. Alexandria Limited Company has invested 0.2% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 6,940 were accumulated by Legacy Cap Ptnrs Incorporated. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Diversified holds 0.1% or 12,193 shares in its portfolio. Woodley Farra Manion Port Management holds 232,333 shares or 4.09% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 561,302 shares.