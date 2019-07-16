Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Share Price Rose While Steinberg Global Asset Management Trimmed Position by $3.34 Million; Baidu (BIDU) Stock Value Declined While Jefferies Group Has Decreased Stake

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 62.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 6,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,795 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $626,000, down from 10,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $114.23. About 2.56M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SVP; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon; 27/04/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Baidu Trades Actively; 18/05/2018 – Ql LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 12/04/2018 – China lays out self-driving rules in global race – China Daily; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Makes U.S. Market Debut; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Baidu seeks new investors for finance unit in up to $2 billion deal: sources HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu to Transition into New Role at Baidu, Baidu Promotes Haifeng Wang to Senior Vice President; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 29/04/2018 – With $1.9 Billion Investment, Former Baidu Unit Challenges Fintech Rivals

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 89.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 68,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,974 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396,000, down from 76,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $50.2. About 333,862 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 23.51% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 09/05/2018 – Trinity Investments, Walton Street Capital and Oaktree Capital Management Acquire the Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Rev $337.3M; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE REPORTS SOME CHANGES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES FOR 1Q; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE – EXPRESS “DEEP DISAPPOINTMENT” WITH RANGER DIRECT BOARD PROPOSAL TO APPOINT ARES MANAGEMENT AS ITS NEW INVESTMENT MANAGER; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE- CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT WIND-DOWN REPRESENTS CLEAR BEST OPTION FOR SHAREHOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – BOARD SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE APPROACH INCLUDING IN CONTEXT OF VIEWS AND SHAREHOLDING OF OAKTREE; 19/03/2018 – Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. Early Warning Press Release Regarding Neo Performance Materials Inc; 10/05/2018 – CORRECTION: FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘; 26/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC – QTRLY GAAP NET INCOME $0.78 PER UNIT; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Oaktree’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB+(EXP)’

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 84.39% or $2.27 from last year’s $2.69 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $147.01 million for 67.99 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -940.00% EPS growth.

