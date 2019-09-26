Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Holder Water Island Capital Trimmed Stake as Share Value Rose; Chartist Upped Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) Holding by $21.13 Billion

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) by 68.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 72,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 177,268 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.94B, up from 105,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Spdr S&P 500 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $544.54. About 445,703 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 32.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 367,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 746,617 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.99M, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 168,461 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY, WALTON STREET, OAKTREE FORM JV TO BUY RESORT IN MEXICO; 08/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Nominates Two Additional Directors for Upcoming Ranger Shareholder Annual General Meeting; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON STRATEGIC REVIEW; 10/05/2018 – CORRECTION: FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘; 09/03/2018 OAKTREE CO-CHAIRMAN HOWARD MARKS SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 27/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS FURTHER LETTER TO RANGER BOARD OF DIRECTORS; CALLS ON BOARD TO ALLOW ALL SHAREHOLDERS A VOICE; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE’S WINTROB FOCUSED ON HIGH DEBT LEVELS AROUND GLOBE; 10/04/2018 – WINTROB: OAKTREE FOCUSED ON INDIA, CHINA NPLS; 09/05/2018 – Trinity Investments, Walton Street Capital and Oaktree Capital Management Acquire the Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $157.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Homebuild (XHB) by 949 shares to 20,475 shares, valued at $853.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corporati (NYSE:ALL) by 76 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,007 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap owns 23,539 shares. Elm Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.74% stake. Corbyn Inv Management Inc Md reported 23,463 shares stake. Tokio Marine Asset Company Limited invested in 1,424 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 47 are held by Tci Wealth Advsrs. 14,631 were reported by Baxter Bros Inc. Advisory Alpha Ltd Co holds 0.08% or 503 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Adams Natural Fund stated it has 1.85% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Chesley Taft Associate Ltd Com stated it has 6,631 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Agf Investments Inc has invested 0.88% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt reported 0.07% stake. Fdx Advsrs Inc holds 0.05% or 2,570 shares. Us Bancorp De owns 61,803 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sherwin Williams Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: The Home Depot vs. Sherwin-Williams – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 13, 2019.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Multi Color Corp (NASDAQ:LABL) by 127,898 shares to 317,784 shares, valued at $15.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 305,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 910,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Hff Inc (NYSE:HF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 46.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teton Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 24,000 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Artisan Ptnrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 1.41 million shares. Catalyst Cap Limited Co owns 3,694 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv owns 2.91 million shares for 2.51% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.05% or 4.69M shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 200 shares. Thornburg Mngmt holds 0.49% or 1.03M shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 302,404 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Scharf Invs Llc holds 6,758 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Holdings Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3,815 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,000 were accumulated by Longfellow Investment Management Co Ltd Liability Corp. Kcm Inv Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Washington Management owns 11,900 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: Stephen A. Schwarzman, Blackstone, Oak Hill, Mercer, Genstar – Mergers & Acquisitions” on September 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “ONEOK Included in Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index – PRNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Underperforming The Sector – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brookfield to Acquire 62% of Oaktree Capital Management – GlobeNewswire” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Howard Marks Sees No Bubble – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.55M for 18.88 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.