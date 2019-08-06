Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Holder Usca Ria Trimmed Position by $514,794; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose While Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Lowered Its Holding by $3.21 Million

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 30,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 2.81M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292.66 million, down from 2.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $113.08. About 12.10 million shares traded or 62.56% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 31.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 10,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 22,543 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 33,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $49.9. About 1.00M shares traded or 8.13% up from the average. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – BOARD SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE APPROACH INCLUDING IN CONTEXT OF VIEWS AND SHAREHOLDING OF OAKTREE; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP – NEW PRESENTATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES BEGINNING WITH QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 DOES NOT IMPACT ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 27/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC OAK.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – M lll Acquisition Corp. Announces New Meeting Date for the Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Proposed Business Combination with IEA Energy Services LLC; 26/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC – QTRLY GAAP NET INCOME $0.78 PER UNIT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oaktree Capital Group LLC Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAK); 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DAYTON SUPERIOR ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 03/04/2018 – LIFE COMPANY CONSOLIDATION GROUP- LCCG COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF RELIANCE MUTUAL TO CREATE SPECIALIST UK RUN-OFF BUSINESS, RELIANCE LIFE; 03/05/2018 – Oaktree’s Wintrob Says Watch and Wait as Peers Convert to C-Corp; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $248.77 million activity. 20,000 shares were sold by Matthew Price, worth $1.98M on Friday, February 15. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 was made by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. The insider PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M. The insider Coombe Gary A sold $2.20M. Shares for $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company owns 465,260 shares. Strategic Global Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 3,463 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Dsc Advsr Lp has invested 0.07% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 10,759 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Wealth Planning Llc has 3.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 44,082 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Blair William & Il invested in 0.42% or 654,638 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter Inc holds 140,080 shares or 2.61% of its portfolio. Covington Cap Management holds 0.78% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 120,453 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 0.12% or 9,348 shares. Violich Capital Management reported 8,925 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 1.25% or 9.72M shares. Verity & Verity Ltd Liability Co has 84,577 shares. Moreover, Northeast Inv Mgmt has 1% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Carroll has 0.39% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 40,444 shares.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,297 shares to 19,249 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Goodhaven Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 2.92% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Shelter Mutual Insurance reported 153,400 shares stake. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Moon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 25,894 shares in its portfolio. Natixis reported 0.1% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Everett Harris And Company Ca stated it has 72,359 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 6,325 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group, New York-based fund reported 43,600 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Ing Groep Nv has 2.38% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd owns 4,500 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Serv Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Raymond James Fincl Inc invested in 0% or 5,397 shares. Oppenheimer & Com holds 0.02% or 11,608 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 460 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $110.42 million for 18.35 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.