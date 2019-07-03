Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Holder South Dakota Investment Council Decreased Its Position; World Wrestling Federation (WWE) Holder Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Lowered Holding

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 29.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 126,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 300,447 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.92 million, down from 427,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.9. About 648,230 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 23.51% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 27/04/2018 – Oaktree Bides Its Time Amid Scarce Targets in Distressed Assets; 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – RESPONSE TO SECOND OAKTREE LETTER; 10/05/2018 – CORRECTION: FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘; 23/04/2018 – DISTRESSED DAYBOOK: A Week for Oaktree, FTI, Madoff and Fyre; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY, WALTON STREET, OAKTREE FORM JV TO BUY RESORT IN MEXICO; 27/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Further Letter to Ranger Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE- CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT WIND-DOWN REPRESENTS CLEAR BEST OPTION FOR SHAREHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SAYS RDL HOLDERS INTEREST BEST SERVED BY WINDING DOWN; 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group: Management Fees, Incentive Income Will Reflect Portion of Net Earnings From Management Fees and Performance Fees

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in World Wrestling Federation (WWE) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 4,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,265 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54B, down from 33,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in World Wrestling Federation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $74.63. About 562,904 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 86.41% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 23/04/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® is Sold Out; 14/05/2018 – Eastbay Asset Management LLC Exits Position in WWE; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $140 Million; 06/04/2018 – WWE: The World of Wrestling Turns to ‘Wrestlemania 34’ — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will put on a pay-per-view called The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia on Friday, one of the biggest events in the Middle East; 20/04/2018 – DJ World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWE); 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 2018 Target for Adjusted Oibda to At Least $150 Million; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q Rev $187.7M; 27/04/2018 – Last month, the WWE signed a 10-year deal with Saudi Arabia; 19/04/2018 – World Wrestling Declares Dividend of 12c

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 25.49% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.51 per share. OAK’s profit will be $103.93M for 19.49 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.16% negative EPS growth.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 73,336 shares to 82,636 shares, valued at $10.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 534,303 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Capital Inv Advsr Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 6,335 shares. Pinnacle Hldg Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 3,815 shares. Stelac Advisory Ser Lc holds 0.08% or 4,173 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 3.27 million shares stake. 25,061 are held by Teton Inc. Private Advisor Grp Ltd reported 19,403 shares. 15,650 are owned by Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv. Endurance Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 300 shares. 20,378 were reported by Brown Advisory Inc. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) reported 75,000 shares. 32,997 were reported by Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 0% or 8,900 shares.

More notable recent Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Tough Markets Hit Oaktree Capital – Motley Fool” on February 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66, Plains All American to move ahead with Red Oak pipeline – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Coca-Cola, Fairlife address animal abuse at dairy supplier; vow changes – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Ways to Make Berkshire Hathaway Stock More Attractive – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 121.43% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.11 actual earnings per share reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.73% EPS growth.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 43,413 shares to 697,678 shares, valued at $26.91B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst: ‘Significant Opportunities’ For WWE Beyond TV Deals – Benzinga” published on March 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst: WWE Network Subscriber Data Bullish Ahead Of WrestleMania – Benzinga” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bruised And Battered, But Not Broken: Wall Street Reacts To WWE’s Earnings Miss – Benzinga” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “WWE Goes Back To The ‘Attitude Era’ To Try And Freshen Up Sagging TV Ratings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.