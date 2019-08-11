Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Holder Moon Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $1.99 Million; As Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) Market Value Declined, Waterfront Capital Partners Increased Its Stake by $2.24 Million

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) by 23.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 77,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% . The hedge fund held 404,345 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88 million, up from 327,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Weingarten Rlty Invs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.85. About 857,779 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 0.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 40 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 25,894 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29B, up from 25,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $51.62. About 470,706 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 10/04/2018 – WINTROB: RISING RATES MAY INCREASE OAKTREE’S OPPORTUNITIES; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE: NEW PRESENTATION DOESN’T IMPACT ADJUSTED NET; 19/03/2018 – Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. Early Warning Press Release Regarding Neo Performance Materials Inc; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE REPORTS SOME CHANGES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES FOR 1Q; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE – WILLING TO SUPPORT RDL WIND-DOWN EFFORT BY NOMINATING UP TO 2 NONEXECUTIVE DIRECTORS TO JOIN BOARD AT RANGER’S INVITATION; 15/03/2018 – M lll Acquisition Corp. Announces New Meeting Date for the Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Proposed Business Combination with IEA Energy Services LLC; 12/04/2018 – Asia’s Distressed Market an Opportunity, Says Oaktree’s Wintrob; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – URGES RANGER BOARD TO RECOMMEND WIND-DOWN OF RDL AS PREFERRED OPTION IN ONGOING STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 16/03/2018 – Oaktree Announces Release of 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Forms for Oaktree Capital Group, LLC; 19/04/2018 – COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLACEMENT SELLER IS OAKTREE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 94,160 were accumulated by Walleye Trading. Scharf Invests Ltd Co holds 6,758 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0.05% or 3.55M shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 143,794 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial holds 0.16% or 1.28 million shares. Beck Mack Oliver Llc holds 14,525 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Lc has 308,515 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 35,000 shares. Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Management Inc has invested 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). 29,890 were accumulated by Intrepid Capital. Westpac Bk has 0% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 132,412 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 343,163 shares. California Employees Retirement System owns 0.01% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 115,560 shares. , California-based fund reported 3.77 million shares. Water Island Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 1.11 million shares or 3.32% of its portfolio.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $87.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 4,680 shares to 131,692 shares, valued at $3.23 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 1,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,929 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold WRI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 101.24 million shares or 5.58% more from 95.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Principal Financial, Iowa-based fund reported 529,860 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.02% or 1.90M shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0.01% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Amica Mutual Com has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 18,996 shares. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh holds 17,500 shares. Glenmede Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 652 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 218,964 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 20,600 shares. Swiss National Bank invested 0.01% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). 35,195 are held by Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Incorporated. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 87,596 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.01% or 25,100 shares. Nordea Inv Management, Sweden-based fund reported 660,142 shares.