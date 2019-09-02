Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Holder Goodhaven Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $1.06 Million; Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Raised Illumina (ILMN) Holding by $3.65 Million; Stock Value Declined

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 21,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 72,380 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, down from 94,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.23. About 729,530 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SAYS COME TO CONCLUSION RANGER DIRECT LENDING SHAREHOLDERS’ INTERESTS ARE BEST SERVED BY WINDING DOWN CO, RETURNING CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS; 10/04/2018 – WINTROB: RISING RATES MAY INCREASE OAKTREE’S OPPORTUNITIES; 19/04/2018 – COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLACEMENT SELLER IS OAKTREE; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 08/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Nominates Two Additional Directors for Upcoming Ranger Shareholder Annual General Meeting; 12/03/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 18.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DITECH HOLDING CORP AS OF FEB 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP – NEW PRESENTATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES BEGINNING WITH QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 DOES NOT IMPACT ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 11/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Says India May Be Growth Engine in 3-5 Years; 03/04/2018 – LIFE COMPANY CONSOLIDATION GROUP- LCCG COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF RELIANCE MUTUAL TO CREATE SPECIALIST UK RUN-OFF BUSINESS, RELIANCE LIFE; 27/05/2018 – Oaktree founder warns private equity standards slipping

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 130.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 11,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 20,830 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47 million, up from 9,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $281.42. About 628,438 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $665,602 activity.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.05M for 19.20 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Rech holds 0.01% or 19,952 shares. Invest Of Virginia Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 11,225 shares. Cordasco Networks holds 698 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability accumulated 308,515 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management invested in 0.05% or 259,013 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp reported 0.16% stake. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc has 0.41% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 9,850 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Goodhaven Cap Management Lc accumulated 2.92% or 72,380 shares. Usca Ria Limited Co reported 22,543 shares. Glob Endowment Management L P, North Carolina-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt reported 0.24% stake. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Company owns 19,403 shares. Oppenheimer owns 0.02% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 11,608 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl has 1.37 million shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur reported 61,570 shares. Hartford Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 340 shares. Baillie Gifford accumulated 15.98M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company holds 158 shares or 0% of its portfolio. North Star Invest holds 0% or 100 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 28,002 shares. 280,201 are held by Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Co. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.75% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 400 shares stake. Bokf Na owns 11,717 shares. Lockheed Martin Mngmt Company, Maryland-based fund reported 20,830 shares. 410,806 were reported by Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership. Paloma Prtn Mngmt invested in 0.1% or 13,772 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).