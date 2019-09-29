Oaktop Capital Management Ii LP Position in Celgene Com (CELG) Decreased by $22.25 Million; Deutsche Bank Ag Upped Its News New (NWSA) Stake by $3.74 Million; Stock Value Rose

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in News Corp New (NWSA) by 41.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 287,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% . The institutional investor held 983,039 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.26 million, up from 695,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.86. About 897,271 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 10/04/2018 – HarperCollins Publishers Acquires World Rights for Six New Books from #1 New York Times Bestselling Author Daniel Silva; 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD TLS.AX – NEWS CORP WILL HAVE 65 PER CENT SHAREHOLDING IN COMBINED ENTITY AND TELSTRA WILL HAVE 35 PER CENT; 30/03/2018 – Rising Rents Push Millennials to Become Homeowners; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3Q Loss/Shr $1.94; 28/03/2018 – SING TAO NEWS CORP LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$41.3 MLN VS HK$33.8 MLN; 02/04/2018 – NEWS CORP & TELSTRA COMPLETE FOXTEL TRANSACTION; 10/05/2018 – News Corp chief wants governments to review tech algorithms; 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP – THE ACQUISITION WILL LEAD TO CREATION OF A NEW DUGOUT ENTITY – DUGOUT SE ASIA – WHICH WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN SINGAPORE; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3rd-Quarter Book Publishing Revenue $398 Million; 31/05/2018 – Looking Elsewhere: External Searches in California’s Hottest Markets More than Double the U.S. Average

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (CELG) by 11.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp sold 241,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 1.83 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $169.53 million, down from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $98.85. About 4.24M shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 28/03/2018 – AMAG Pharma engages Perella Weinberg to explore sale of Cord Blood Registry unit; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy in Patients with Late Stage Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma at ASCO Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – REORGANIZATION INCLUDES DISCOVERY-STAGE PIPELINE, 3 PROGRAMS BEING ADVANCED UNDER COLLABORATION WITH CELGENE; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 09/04/2018 – FierceBiotech: According to people “briefed on its plans”, and talking to FT journos, Celgene is “hunting for acquisition; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.46, REV VIEW $14.81 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.58 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

