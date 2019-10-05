Oaktop Capital Management Ii LP Maintains Holding in Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM); Facebook (FB) Position Raised by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 28.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 9,773 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89 million, up from 7,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook Ordered to Comply With U.S. Tax Probe of Irish Unit; 04/05/2018 – Facebook Considers Ad-Free, Subscription Version: Report — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: CRACKING DOWN ON PLATFORM ABUSE; 01/05/2018 – FB: Facebook CPO announces third-party Stories integration so anyone can from a third-party app like Spotify can directly share to Facebook Stories, like say a song track. Launches in Beta today; 01/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook to Keep Building, Despite Challenges; 25/05/2018 – Activist wastes no time suing Google and Facebook under EU privacy rules; 11/04/2018 – Facebook Loses Ground as People Spend More Time on Google Sites; 18/04/2018 – Facebook hires chip designers as focus shifts to AI; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s actions “look a little bit like arrogance,” former company exec Mike Hoefflinger says. But says it’s more a lack of anticipating the future; 21/03/2018 – Chris Newlands: Exclusive: Fidelity loses $2bn from Facebook share price fall

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The hedge fund held 727,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.51 million, up from 717,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Pro Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $57.54. About 733,457 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 07/03/2018 – Control4 Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Mar. 14-15; 25/04/2018 – Payment Data Systems Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 13/04/2018 – Identiv Group Dinner Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 16; 23/05/2018 – Maxim’s Compact Synchronous Buck Converters Provide Industry’s Lowest EMI Performance for Automotive lnfotainment and ADAS Applications; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED 3Q NET REV. $649M, EST. $640.5M; 21/03/2018 – Maxim’s Himalaya uSLIC Solution, the Industry’s Smallest Power Modules, Revolutionizes Design for Highly Space-Constrained Appl; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : MAXIM SAYS CO AMONG TOP RESTAURANT PICKS; 03/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – Reed’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 16; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated to Host a Factory Automation Business Update for Investors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp, which manages about $426.23M and $465.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 241,843 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $169.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold MXIM shares while 152 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 244.66 million shares or 2.41% less from 250.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.