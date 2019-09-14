Oaktop Capital Management Ii LP Lowered Celgene Com (CELG) Stake by $22.25 Million; Brinks Co (BCO) Position Has Boosted by Kerrisdale Advisers Llc

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (CELG) by 11.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp sold 241,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 1.83 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $169.53M, down from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $98.4. About 2.75M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 09/04/2018 – CELG: Celgene M&A targets may include Agios, Jounce, FT reports; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – JUNO THERAPEUTICS CO-FOUNDER AND FORMER CEO HANS BISHOP ELECTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE $100M UPFRONT, $50M INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PLANS TO EXECUTE A $2 BLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q EPS $1.10; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS ABIDE RECEIVED UNDISCLOSED PAYMENT AND WILL BE ENTITLED TO CERTAIN MILESTONE PAYMENTS AND ROYALTIES ON COMMERCIAL SALES; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – REORGANIZATION INCLUDES DISCOVERY-STAGE PIPELINE, 3 PROGRAMS BEING ADVANCED UNDER COLLABORATION WITH CELGENE

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 7,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 195,074 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.84 million, up from 188,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $84.16. About 334,541 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 25/04/2018 – BRINK’S 1Q EPS 42C; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Buy Expected to Close by the End of 2018; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $520 MLN IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO QTRLY NON-GAAP EPS $ 0.65; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Truck Spills Cash on Highway, and Drivers Scoop It Up; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q Rev $879M; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO SEES 2019 NON-GAAP OPERATING PROFIT $510 MLN; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – IF DUNBAR ARMORED DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY DUNBAR ARMORED $35 MLN AS REVERSE TERMINATION FEE – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 Correction to Gun Maker Remington on the Brink of Bankruptcy

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp, which manages about $426.23 million and $465.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxim Integrated Pro Com (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 10,000 shares to 727,375 shares, valued at $43.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.53 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc, which manages about $371.12 million and $279.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 69,185 shares to 402,660 shares, valued at $19.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,596 shares, and cut its stake in Momo Inc.