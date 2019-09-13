Oaktop Capital Management Ii LP Increases Position in Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM); Bny Mellon Corp. (BK) Holder Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Decreased Stake by $341,792

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Bny Mellon Corp. (BK) by 0.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 7,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The hedge fund held 3.62M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $159.72M, down from 3.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bny Mellon Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $46.92. About 1.44M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 03/04/2018 – 85QT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q EPS $1.10; 08/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Renews Presenting Sponsorship with Head Of The Charles Regatta® Through 2022; 15/05/2018 – 32XF: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 27/03/2018 – FRIENDS FIDUCIARY SEEKS SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR BNY MELLON’S 2018 PROXY BALLOT FOR REQUEST THAT BOARD ISSUE REPORT ON PROXY VOTING, CLIMATE CHANGE TO SHAREHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – 59TF: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – 84RI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/03/2018 – 58MJ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit; 13/03/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The hedge fund held 727,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.51 million, up from 717,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Pro Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 765,968 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 22/05/2018 – W. BRETT WILSON BUYS SHRS OF MAXIM POWER; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC – SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER EPS $0.67 TO $0.73 EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 16/05/2018 – Anavex Life Sciences Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 09/03/2018 – ROYALTY FLOW: MAXIM GROUP ADDED AS LEAD MANAGING SELLING AGENT; 03/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Maxim Integrated Products, Inc./; 22/04/2018 – DJ Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MXIM); 30/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for May. 8; 15/03/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLMD.O : MAXIM RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

More notable recent Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Meets Q4 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Market Seems To Be Counting On A Quick Rebound At Maxim Integrated – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MXIM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Maxim (MXIM) Inks Catalog Distribution Deal With CoreStaff – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2017 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold MXIM shares while 152 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 244.66 million shares or 2.41% less from 250.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,482 are owned by Piedmont Investment Incorporated. Nebraska-based Ameritas Prtn has invested 0.03% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.04% or 43,147 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) or 8,544 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 450,547 shares. Conning holds 0.27% or 138,076 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 1.96 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Comm holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio. Davy Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 65,200 shares. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). 2,034 are owned by Hanson Mcclain. Trexquant Invest LP reported 0.12% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Georgia-based Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.26% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp, which manages about $426.23 million and $465.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 241,843 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $169.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 EPS, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $933.24M for 11.85 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Amer Research Management has 0.24% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 18,318 shares. Sigma Planning reported 13,834 shares stake. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 188 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Company holds 125,634 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc holds 0.03% or 1,000 shares. 151,379 were reported by Raymond James Trust Na. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 8,100 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation reported 142,506 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Fincl accumulated 17,526 shares. 25,079 were accumulated by Argent Communications. Central Bank & Trust And Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Dakota Wealth holds 0.07% or 8,380 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invs Inc accumulated 0.01% or 4,978 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 0.2% or 43,035 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 7,333 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 26,230 shares to 2.64 million shares, valued at $147.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fox Corp B by 455,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hath B (BRKB).

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mario Gabelli Comments on Bank of New York Mellon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “These 4 Stocks Have Cost Warren Buffett More Than $6 Billion in 2019 – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.