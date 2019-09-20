Oaktop Capital Management Ii LP Increases Position in Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM); As Celgene (CELG) Stock Price Declined, Holder Halcyon Management Partners LP Lowered Its Position by $4.64 Million

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The hedge fund held 727,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.51 million, up from 717,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Pro Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 1.35M shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q Rev $610M-$650M; 30/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for May. 8; 03/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Maxim Integrated Products, Inc./; 23/05/2018 – Maxim’s Compact Synchronous Buck Converters Provide Industry’s Lowest EMI Performance for Automotive Infotainment and ADAS Appl; 02/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – CHOSEN NOT TO REMEDIATE AND RECLAIM ENTIRE MILNER SITE AT THIS TIME; 06/04/2018 – RUMBLEON INC RMBL.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $7; 21/03/2018 – Maxim’s Himalaya uSLlC Solution, the Industry’s Smallest Power Modules, Revolutionizes Design for Highly Space-Constrained Applications; 19/03/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC SLS.O : MAXIM GROUP RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 8.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 50,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 553,241 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.14 million, down from 603,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $99.36. About 2.49M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – EVOTEC MAY BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE PAYMENTS AS WELL AS TIERED ROYALTIES ON EACH LICENSED PROGRAMME; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q EPS $1.10; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Had Seen 2018 Revenue $14.4B-$14.8B; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold MXIM shares while 152 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 244.66 million shares or 2.41% less from 250.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0.17% or 10.33 million shares. Co State Bank accumulated 32,882 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.09% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 222,567 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus has 0.01% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 21,471 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc accumulated 0.11% or 40,490 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 10,883 shares. Cibc Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 39,382 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 0.06% stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 39,692 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eqis Cap Inc reported 6,562 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.03% or 36,450 shares. 54,500 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Moreover, Rmb Capital Management Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company has 226,747 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp, which manages about $426.23 million and $465.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 241,843 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $169.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.63 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.